18 people share the worst April Fools' Day prank they've ever seen.

April Fools' Day can be a fun way to bond with peers, coworkers, or family, but it's important to remember that a prank is only funny when the person being tricked is laughing under that bucket of glitter...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the worst April Fools' prank you've either done or had done to you?" people were ready to share the hilarious or evil pranks they either fell for or concocted that still wake them up in a 3 AM cold sweat.

1.

My mom and her friend would randomly pull pranks on each other when I was little (so around 30 years ago). That ended when her friend listed my parents house for sale in the local small town newspaper, with the footnote: *divorce pending

My mom did not appreciate having to individually explain to practically the entire town that she was not getting a divorce and her house was not for sale. - danboon05

2.