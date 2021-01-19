18 people share their worst experience with a product that has a major design flaw.

Most of us have bought a piece of furniture or clothing only to later wonder who on Earth could've designed such a useless and inefficient product...

While it's easy to toss an item in the trash and call it "a piece of junk" when it's cheaply constructed or impractical, most of us seem to have plenty of opinions on product design considering very few of us are actual deisgners or inventors. Still, sometimes you can't help but wonder if the people making certain products ever even bothered to test them themselves considering they'd surely realize the glaringly fatal flaws. If you want to sell something, it helps to be a loyal consumer of what you're selling. How it have possibly taken years for condiments and shampoo bottles to come with the cap on the bottom?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your best example of 'whoever designed this must not use their own product?'" people were ready to share the most perplexing design flaws they've noticed.