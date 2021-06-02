18 people share the worst things they did as children that still keep them up at night.

Kids are notoriously mischievous, but sometimes their clever toy heists or cutting, hurtful comments go completely unnoticed by adults...

Stealing something shiny from a store, teasing another kid because you were jealous of them, lying to your parents about who is actually responsible for spilling all that ketchup on the floor or clogging the toilet with Barbies until it overflowed--childhood can be winding journey of hard lessons in moral philosophy. While bullying should never be tolerated, looking back on being a kid can sometimes be a cringe-inducing game of "should I apologize to my first grade teacher for asking her why she was so old and single?" Does your little sister remember the day you told her that life was better before they brought her home, and does the dog forgive you for training him to jump on the bed even though he wasn't allowed?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing you did as a kid, and still feel guilty about?" people were ready to share the little mistakes they made a children that occasionally still keep them up at night. Sorry about breaking that antique vase and blaming the cat, Aunt Linda!