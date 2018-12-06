18 people share their wildest 'slutty' stories they've kept a secret from everyone.

Even the most monogamous and romantically boring among us have at least one or two stories showcasing our more risque tendencies. In many cases, stories about wild casual sex make for great happy hour conversation, but there are some stories so next level even the closest friends don't get the details.
Luckily, for those of us curious friends and secretive adventurous types, the internet gives us the sheen of anonymity needed to share these stories.
In a recent Reddit thread people shared the "slutty" stories they've kept secret from their friends, and these do not disappoint.
1. turnitdownanotch turned a porn fantasy into real life.
"Fucked the guy who came to set up my cable and internet.
For those asking for details: have you ever met someone and just immediately knew that a) you wanted to fuck them and b) they wanted to fuck you, too? It was just obvious. It definitely could have gone awry if either of us hadn't been DTF, but we both were, so it worked out. I could tell he was taking a long time to get everything set up and he kept checking me out (some might say ogling) and making conversation outside of what was necessary to install my services. Eventually, he asked me something about the bedroom and I was enthusiastic enough in my response that we were kissing on our way to it and stripped naked in a few minutes.
The sex actually wasn't that great. But it was exciting."
2. NeatWithATwist did a remix of the mile high club.
"Met a girl on Tinder who was leaving my hometown just as I was returning. Our flight plans lined up so that I landed an hour before she departed. We met in the terminal bar, had a drink, then went into the family restroom and had really great sex for 20 minutes.
She made it to her gate just as they were about to close the door. Haven’t spoken to her since.
Shout out to awesome family restrooms with padded benches big enough to lay down on."
3. Sentz12000 traumatized a raccoon.
"I met this girl at a college party and started making out with her. Eventually, she invites me back to her place but I told her I wanted to smoke first before we got back.
There was this spot by a lake that was pretty cool and while it wasn’t “secluded,” it was pretty quiet and calm. A great place to light up. So I take out my bowl, start smoking and she joins in too. Before you know it, we are starting to get hot and heavy outside in the dark."
"She pulls down my pants and starts giving me oral and almost instantly, I had this feeling we were being watched. I don’t say anything but try to come to my senses as I’m drunk, high and getting a BJ. Not the easiest circumstances to concentrate. I turn to the left, nothing. Turn to the right and there it is, popping up from behind a pile of wood, a HUGE raccoon just staring at me."
"I freak the fuck out and fall backward while the raccoon sprints away. It sprinted into the girl, on her knees and she landed on her back. We were all good but Jesus, I almost had a heart attack."
4. ChaoticEvilBobRoss used multiple boyfriends to get ahead.
"Had 9 "boyfriends" at once in a popular online game to get free items, power levels, groups, etc. None of them knew about one another as far as I know, nor did they know that I was just a dude using them for progression."
5. Cthulhus_Trilby got more than concert tickets.
"I went to buy concert tickets from a complete stranger and ended up banging her. She was a complete psycho, but I guess the warning signs were there..."
6. atticusfinch1973 got a sexy side hustle.
"I had a thing for a while advertising as a male masseuse for women with happy endings available. I’m a therapist so have a legit space to have people in.
About half a dozen times I’ve had women in for massages and they led to oral and sex in my massage room with other people ten feet away."
7. origin8dontimit8 ruined someone's movie.
"fucked a girl in a movie theater with one other person in it.
we thought we were being sneaky at the time, but it was pretty fucking obvious"
8. xiadz_ had a run-in at a punk show.
"Kind of a humblebrag really but a girl gave me a blowjob in the upstairs part of a venue that was blocked off. The slutty part about it is we never even spoke a word, she just kind of motioned for me to come her way and I did. She went for my pants to unbutton and I just let it happen. Came in her mouth and she smiled and walked out.
No words, no name, never saw her again after that show. Bless punk shows."
9. maybethedroid took rebound sex seriously.
"After getting out of a 4.5 year long monogamous relationship, I was convinced by my friends to download Tinder. I have no shame so I have told my friends all the gory details, but there was a time when a guy came over for sex at around 11 PM and then left, another guy came over for sex at 3 AM and then left, I slept for a couple hours and then another guy came over for sex around noon and then left, and then almost immediately the first guy came over again. It was a crazy 15 hours."
10. Live2ride86 lived the hostel life.
"Took a girl up onto the roof of the hostel to bang, and told her I was tired and going to bed after. But actually, I proceeded to go back down the bar next door, picked u11.p another girl and went to her room. I actually felt gross."
11. nxtboyIII found out the peak value of McDonalds cookies.
"Some girl offered to blow me if I bought her cookies from McDonalds.
Got a $1.07 blowjob that night.
I felt pretty grimy after that."
12. bony_steph went all out for Independence Day.
"A very large 4th of July sex party that I attended with my girlfriends friends, who are wayyyyy more freaky than my own friends. I'm an exhibitionist and it was honestly the most fun I've ever had in a long time."
13. emf3rd31495 has a running list of locations.
"Doesn't really count considering I have told friends, but apart from many times fucking in the woods in areas likely to get us caught, I have also had sex in a drainage tunnel (for rain water, not sewage) during the dry summer season (no rainwater, totally dry.) Our moans echoed up through the grates and I'm sure anyone walking within a half mile could hear us going at it, like some kinky Pennywise getting his rocks off.
I've also fucked in a Papa Gino's bathroom. While my mother and sister were at the table. Not exactly proud of that one... but I love her and it was a blast, so no regrets."
14. KissySlider left the church with a (few) bang(s).
"I used to be involved with a really restrictive church, the kind where you didn't date or anything except for the purpose of marriage, and sex was a huge no no.
So, I was in the process of deciding to leave he church and was exploring the dating world, but I was still living with four very religious roommates. There was a "no non church men allowed in the house rule" and my roommates hated that I was dating at all."
"One night no one was home so I invited a date over and we did it on my roommates couch, also the first time I tried anal... I had many more guys over after that, and never told anyone, I don't talk to those roommates anymore but they would be livid if they ever found out. I've never told anyone this, it feels good to get it out there."
15. whoisvictoriaa managed to find the appeal in The Emoji Movie.
"met up with a guy from tinder to watch a movie at his place. he ended up putting on the emoji movie and I still decided to have sex with him. not my proudest moment."
16. SkaBob42 got to know sisters VERY well.
"Fooled around with a girl after taking her home from a club, but we weren't clicking, so we didn't seal the deal. Next night, same club, that girls sister tells me how much she's been wanting me for a while. Took her home and we clicked HARD. A few times fucking later, she wanted to bring her gay friend in to have me suck him off. I'm kinky af, but guys don't do it for me, so she pegged me, as he jerked off to it."
17. caffeinatedbrass got frisky in the weirdest scenario.
"I was 23 and met an older woman (31) who was going through a divorce on an app called Whisper. I drove to her house and we fucked. We enjoyed each other so we decided to make it a normal thing. Before my third visit she asked if I wanted to have a threesome and of course I said yes. The other girl was 18 and was wearing a court ordered ankle monitor, and the older woman was her former babysitter."
18. lanadelirry had a love triangle with roommates.
"Met a guy on tinder and met up with him at his house to pregame before going to a party. Pregamed with him and his very attractive roommate, got extremely drunk, and left the party with the roommate. Blacked out and roommate texted me in the morning that he walked me home with the intentions of sleeping together but realized quickly that i was in no state to consent. FWB for months after with the original guy.... while also sleeping with the roommate numerous times."