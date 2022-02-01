18 people share stories about being oblivious to someone obviously flirting with them.

Misreading a moment as romantic when the person you're about to lean in to kiss recoils at the mere thought of your touch can be special sort of nightmare, but missing a heavy hint can also haunt you for years to come...

Explicitly stating your intentions isn't always the most spontaneous rom-com ready move, but sometimes abundant clarity is key. Even if you'd be overjoyed to know that someone is flirting with you, the whole dance is often so puzzling that even the most obvious, blatant tactics in hindsight can be disguised in the moment. How is possible that inviting someone back to their apartment for a "nightcap" and to "meet the cat" was a pick-up line and not just a genuine invitation to meet a cat?

So, when NYC comedian David Drake shared a tragic story on Twitter about the struggle of missed signals, people were inspired to share their own run-ins with complete oblivion.