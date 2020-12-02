Sharing a space with strangers or close friends can definitely be fun and save you rent money, but we all have at least one story of a roommate from the depths of dirty dish hell...Sharing a bathroom, kitchen, or living room with people can present a series of interesting challenges if you're on different pages about cleaning, clutter or dishes in the sink. Before you decide to move in with someone, it's good to discuss your standards for how you like to keep your home and if your habits or schedules clash, you might be setting yourself up for a future of passive-aggressive notes on the fridge. Sometimes the stranger you found from the internet and invited to live in your home turns out to be the perfect roommate, but they also might end up being an opera-singing, drum set-practicing, full-volume video gamer who regularly splashes the microwave with various uncovered sauces.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some of the worst/best roommate stories you have?" people were read to share their horror stories from shared living situations.1. I found my drunk roommate a*s naked pissing in my drawer. When I told him to stop he held up a hand to silence me and told me that it was "the special drawer," and designed to be pissed in. - thisisbsted 2. My apartmentmate was changing so we could go out but she was taking a long time. I knock on her door and hear her say "Come in." Turns out she said "Don't come in." saw her breasts and got slapped. Still friends 5 years later. - Bk7 3. Back in college, we found a random roommate on Craigslist. He seemed like a nice enough guy. One morning I woke up with a nasty hangover and decided to make breakfast. Random roommate comes in the back door in a black smock and is covered in blood and guts while holding a machete. It turns out he had just finished slaughtering a deer in the backyard. - thegrassyknoll 4. best: entire floor flooded when I was away, he picked up all my stuff and throw it on the shelves before the flood hit our room. Worst: Suitemate puked on my bed after 3 beers. - rmw6190 5. A dorm-mate slept for like 4 hours an a snowy winter's night under a tree because I had a girl in our dorm. Dude was drunk as a skunk, but that doesn't cheapen the gesture in my book. - WhiskeyOnASunday93 6. I had a few separate instances where roommate brought their significant other to live with us, rent free. Usually these others came with animals, and at one point we had one dog and eight cats in the house. - Miss_rampage 7. 8. My roommate clogged the toilet in the unoccupied room's bathroom and didn't tell anybody about it. I walked in 3 weeks later - shanew21 9. I was randomly placed with a girl who was a "vegetarian" for a summer session (I was working on campus, so we had no control over who we lived with-free housing in exchange for what could be a terrible experience). By vegetarian, I mean somehow managed to consume one entire cheese pizza for dinner every single night we lived together. She once told me she actually hated vegetables when I tried to make dinner for the two of us our first night in the apartment. A really foul stench started to develop on her side of the room, and when she started complaining that I went out too much/stumbled around too loudly when I came back late, I was more than happy to stay on a friend's couch for the rest of the summer. Move-out comes, and she packs up her things and jets out of there before I even get back to the apartment to get the rest of my stuff. It smelled really, really bad in there, and I checked under her bed to make sure a rat didn't wander in and die. The entire area under her bed was filled with discarded pizza, chip bags, soda cans, fast food remnants, everything disgusting you can think of stuffed under there. The smell was her rotting junk slowly accumulating over the summer session. I called in some favors from the office I worked in, and they got a maintenance crew in to clean it out, but the smell was still so bad that we both got a sweet little fine. I only saw her once around campus, and (shocker) it was at the campus diner, where she was downing cheese fries by herself. - hwasst 10. my first year roommate, found my dildo on the floor ...it was purple (don't ask why) and I convinced her it was a toy. It was so awkward, doesn't sound bad but having a 20 min conversation while someone is holding your dildo right by your face is unnerving. - DeborahK 11. I was randomly put with another guy for a roommate my freshman year of college, and he refused to talk to me every time I would say something he would give a quick one word answer and he would really show that he wasn't interested in what I had to say so for the whole year we lived in a small room without speaking more than a few words the whole year. - Briguy05 12. My first roommate was just gross. At first she seemed normal if not slightly messy, but after a few months things changed.. she would always use my towels to clean up after her and her bf's sexy fun times. On more than 2 occasions I unknowingly rubbed his sp*nk into my hair/skin... stopped leaving my towels in the bathroom after that. - Brohemian-fapsody88 13. Some highlights He never cleaned his room and his mom (who lived 20 mins away) would drop by once a month, grab all the laundry he kept on the floor, clean his room then leave some assorted baked goods for her baby. The room turned back into a landfill within 24 hours He once left pizza in a Tupperware container for God knows how long. Eventually a piece of mold the size of a softball grew in it. This type of filth was common in his room too. He once came home drunk, took a piss underneath his bed, and didn't believe W, A, or I after we told him despite the smell. Mommy dearest cleaned that up for him a few weeks later EVERYDAY he slammed the doors. I woke up whenever he did to bathroom door shower door shower door room door door to the hallway - Crumbelievable_ 14. Worst: She came home drunk at 4am and had a tantrum and threw a tumbler of red wine at me, ruining the walls and fracturing my collarbone. - [deleted] 15. I had a roommate put a voodoo curse on me by putting a picture of me in a pot, with some kind of oil and herbs or something and a note which read " I want [insert my full name] to die". He left it on the stove all night and when I got up the next morning I wondered why he left a pot with a burning candle on the stove overnight! When I looked inside and figured out what it was, I backed my car up to the front door and moved out in 15 minutes flat! - Jazzydai 16. My roomate drunkenly pissed into my basket of clean laundry. - RyanDestroy 17. me and my old roommate were both in the military living off base. I worked nights he worked days. I would be trying to sleep and he would be screaming at his video games. I would turn the breaker to his room off so he didnt have power and he wasnt smart enough to fix it and he would leave and take his xbox to a friends - rowdy4life 18. College came in to find a drill with a dildo attached on the table. I EAT FOOD THERE! - FalloutNewCanada