While it's nice to go out of your way to help out a stranger in need, sometimes their reaction isn't quite what you expected...The point of doing a good deed is that it's a selfless act, and you're not really supposed to expect some big pat on the back and "thank you" party, but sometimes a little acknowledgement can be motivating. Picking up a wallet on the ground and returning it to its owner, handing in a cell phone in the bar bathroom to the manager, helping a lost stranger figure out what bus they're supposed to get on--looking out for others in the same way you'd hope people look out for you is part of being human.However, the phrase "no good deed goes unpunished" unfortunately has some truth to it every now and then. It's never a good feeling to regret doing something good for someone else, but when the person you're trying to help takes your generosity for granted or expects even more than what you kindly were able to give, it can be a bit of a letdown.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most awkward, negative, or plain crazy response you've gotten after performing a good deed?" people were ready to share their experience with "no good deed goes unpunished."1. I was driving home from university one day, and I stopped for a red light. I looked around and caught eyes with an older gentlemen in the car next to me and we both snapped our glances forward as if we had caught each other looking at dicks in the men's bathroom. I sheepishly looked back to the guy, and we caught eyes a second time. I waved. He laughed and waved back. Awesome. Why don't I do this more often? I spent a week waving at people randomly and being super friendly. It was eleven in the evening and I was walking back to my car in a friend's apartment complex. An older man walked by and I took a brief moment to greet him, "Good evening, sir," and he responded, "OH GOD PLEASE DON'T HURT ME." I was so taken aback by his response that all I could do was stare. He cried, "I HAVE A FAMILY, THEY NEED ME. PLEASE. PLEASE, JUST LET ME GO HOME." I told him to have a nice night, and I never talked to strangers ever again. - tbandit 2. I found a woman's purse on the road while walking back to a shuttle from an all-day concert. It was close to midnight and there was 50,000 people walking 2km from the site to where the buses, shuttles, parking lots were, etc. On the shuttle, I looked through the purse. There was lots of cash, credit cards, expensive sunglasses, etc. I pulled out her cell phone and called the numbers that made sense (home, mom & dad, most recently called, etc.). This was before texting was really huge, and she hadn't sent a text in two weeks. I had no luck, so we went to bed and decided to try again in the morning. Her address was from another province, so I knew finding her before she left (and before we went back to our home province as well!) was important. One of her friends finally answered and said she was staying with another friend. She gave me a number of someone else who knew someone who knew that girl's number. I finally got the number to the house where she was staying and called it. I asked for the girl and she said "Oh, cool. So can you bring it here?" The house was out of our way, not on the way home at all. I offered to meet back at the concert site, or a restaurant or gas station along the way. She sighed and said "my friends are still sleeping, so how do you expect me to get there?" I decided we could go slightly out of our way and go to a restaurant near her for brunch. She ended up waking her friend who drove her there anyways. She comes in, walks up to me and just puts her hand out. I give her the purse. "Did you steal anything? I know exactly what was in here, so I'll know if you stole anything." "No. Everything is as I found it, but it might have been picked up by someone else before me." She searches through everything before she's satisfied I didn't rip her off. I am now expecting at least a thank you. This is what I get: "A bunch of my friends and family said you called them in the middle of the night and this morning. Why did you do that? And you were using my phone for long distance and I don't have a package so you cost me money." I was dumfounded. All I could muster was "I had no idea how else to find you. Would you rather I had just left it in the street?" "I don't know. It's just been annoying." She turns around and leaves. - fadetowhite 3. When I was a kid, my mother and I spotted a lost dog running through the streets. We immediately stopped and got her into our car, taking her to our house in order to call the number on her tag. The owner showed up eight hours later with a box of cookies as a thank you to us. Upon my mother opening the door (and seeing my then-overweight mom), the woman's face fell and she immediately said, "Well, clearly you won't be needing these." She then tucked the box into her purse and grabbed her dog -- no thank you was ever said. - TheKidintheHall 4. This clueless guy on a cell phone went to step off the crowded sidewalk to cross the street, not noticing the massive double-decker bus headed our way. I grabbed his backpack he was wearing and pulled him back just as the bus came flying by, basically saving the dude's life. Everyone around me gasped/screamed, but as the crosswalk started flashing green for pedestrians, he just went on his way and crossed without ever looking at me or thanking me. Just continued his convo on the phone. - greeneyedblonde 5. Raked and blew the leaves off a friend's yard because they were starting to blow onto her neighbor's recently cleaned and mowed immaculate yard. Said neighbor came out and screamed at me that she had just gotten her yard worked on and I had better not mess it up. I explained that I was doing a good deed for a friend that was mostly a benefit to her, the neighbor, but all I got was "I don't give a damn" for a reply. Two years later, said neighbor's husband gets cancer and loses his income and they fall into financial trouble and have to lay off their lawn service and their lawn goes to crap. I took the opportunity to again do the right thing and started to maintain their yard and continue to this day for free. The gratitude on this lady's face when I see her is priceless. We never bring up what she did to me, but I know she remembers. I can still hear my late Mother saying, "kill em with kindness Chris, kill em with kindness." - SIRPORKSALOT 6. I was waiting in line to do a return at a department store. A little boy, probably about 3 or 4 years old, stood a bit away from the registers crying and calling for his mommy. I looked around trying to spot "mommy" but didn't see any adults paying attention to him. After about five minutes of this, I went and asked him, "Hey honey, are you okay? Let's see if the checkout lady can call your mom." I gestured for him to follow me (didn't touch the kid!). The cashier paged the mom, who came almost immediately and was thankful. After the mom left with the boy, the cashier and the two customers in front of me in line chatted about how worried they were that I might have been kidnapping him. I was standing right behind them. - samarye 7. Fixed a customers transmission for free because they had no cash, new kid etc. It broke a month outside of the 12 month warranty and we fixed it for free AGAIN. Their response was to leave horrible ratings for our business all over the web that are STILL up today. - Scuttlebutt91 8. Accused of attempted child abduction for grabbing a kid who was about to fall off a curb in front of a bus. - watyousay 9. Ever fix someone's computer for them? Every problem that computer has for the rest of its life is your fault now. - quantaumwork 10. It didn't happen to me, but a friend of mine. He was walking down the street when the lady in front of him dropped her wallet unknowingly. He picked it up, ran to catch up with her, and said, "Ma'am, you dropped your wallet back there." She looked at him and asked, "Did you take anything out of it?" My friend, who was still holding the wallet, flung it to the other side of the street and kept walking - Channel_8_News 11. Thankfully, there are laws in Canada that prevent any sort of legal recourse from this, but I absolutely hate it when people (and their families) who have just benefited from the help of a first-responder (paramedic, security guard, etc) complain about the service they've just received and threaten to sue. I actually witnessed a rescue where a woman was pulled feet-first out of a raging river. The first thing she said when they pulled her to the shore? "You almost broke my leg, IDIOT!" - Oafah 12. I was bartending a private event and found a purse that someone had left on the bar, so I tucked it away behind the register. Towards the end I heard a lady complaining about it being stolen, and how there was a lot of cash and valuables in it. I then returned it (she was lying about the cash). She tried to write me a check for a reward, which I declined, asking only that she someday pay the good deed forward. The next day she went on yelp and wrote this huge review claiming that the bartender attempted to steal her purse, and the only reason she got it back was because of how vocal she was about it, and that I got scared. - implicate 13. I was waiting at a bus stop, and this sweet looking little old lady was having trouble getting down the curb to cross the road. So I helped her cross the road. I wish her a pleasant day... To which she replies "f*cking foreigners, get out of my country" Thanks. - Masterha 14. I use to work for a company that Set up tents for weddings. This bridezilla made us move the tent we already had set up. Since the customer always gets their way, we did. She promised she'd buy us pizza and beer for staying longer to make her happy. We all agreed. Almost five hours later we finished with no pizza or beer. We went up to her to get the contract signed and she said, "I forgot I promised you refreshments, here you go..." she bent down and gave us the garden hose. - DrewTip 15. Outside a gas station in Mississippi, a guy asked me for 12 cents. I fished out a quarter then he said, "I only need 12 cents" then he walked away without taking the quarter. - dang_Ling_modify_her 16. I had a girl at a bar give me her drink to hold while she went to the bathroom. When she got back I went to hand it back to her and she said "You take a sip first". I finished the entire drink and walked away. - cynicproject 17. Caught a child after he jumped from a really high jungle gym mother told me she was gonna call the cops on me. - Dukes159 18. I once changed a tire for a lady on the side of a busy highway. I used my own tools, and when I was finished I lowered the car back down, put the flat tire in the trunk, and shut the lid. As soon as the trunk lid went down she took off without a word or even a wave. I didn't expect anything from her, but she could have at least said thank you. - [deleted]