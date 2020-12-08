Growing up and becoming an adult can be scary sometimes, and the the things we didn't give a second thought about diving into as kids can often come with a newfound anxiety or fear the second we know more about how the world works...Jumping into a rickety collapsible ferris wheel at the fair? Jumping into a lake that looks more like a puddle of slimy mud? Bending over the ledge on the rooftop thirty stories above the ground? Thinking about planning for retirement, buying a home, doing taxes--being an adult can be a total drag. Hearing adults discuss politics or the stock market, savings accounts, or their credit score didn't seem scary as a kid considering most of it was boring or confusing. When you have more responsibilites, though, life just gets more complicated.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What scares you as an adult that didn't bother you as a kid?" people were ready to share the things they didn't realize they were afraid of until they hit adulthood.1. Rollercoasters. I used to ride them all summer long because I had a six flags summer pass. I went a few years ago with my younger sister. It wasn't fun anymore. I just kept feeling like I was going to die. I ended up holding purses, and keeping my feet on the ground. I never understood why my mom would just wait for me, but I get it now. - Shurl19 2. Travelling in a car, especially if I’m not the one driving. - limegreenbunny 3. Signs of aging. When you're a kid, getting older means new and exciting changes. When you're in your 30's+, it means far less fun things - thatonepersoniam 4. Jumping down from a height greater than a few feet. As a kid I could jump off a roof and roll with it, nowadays if I land funny I fear I’ll be paralyzed for life. - lilotug 5. A tooth falling out. As a kid it was gross, funny and painful all at once. As an adult, horrifying. - oac_bee 6. Other people's driving. I can barely sit through a car ride with my Dad now without grabbing the 'oh sh*t' bar. - Foxien 7. Getting out of bed in the morning after you slept in the wrong position. - owlnightcoffee 8. I bought a house a couple years ago. Literally everything scares me now. It's raining? Probably gonna flood the basement. Windy? Tree's gonna fall on the house. Weird smell? Probably an electrical fire. Leave the house for literally 5 minutes? Obviously going to explode due to a gas leak. - CountChoculasGhost 9. Butterflies. I don't get it either. Oh, and teenagers. - MR_System 10. Lack of time. As a kid, felt like I had all the time in the world. As an adult, I feel like I have no time to do anything other than work. - xcelllz 11. Garage door springs - blanketsmellslikeham 12. Owning a home. I am only slightly exaggerating when I say that I wake up every day fully expecting some new and expensive catastrophe to unfold. - GuestCartographer 13. Being in large crowds - GeneralDirgud 14. I was the most outgoing kid ever, I'd just go straight to the playground and blurt out to the first person I met "hey, wanna be friends??". I was loud, energetic, social and pretty much had no fears at all. I can't believe how I used to be that outgoing as a child, only to grow up anxious of life itself 😰 wtf happened along the way - Lissmels 15. Phone calls. I used to call people all the time as a kid. Now I'm terrified of them and get anxiety attacks every time I have to call a non family member. I'm slowly learning to manage by writing everything down I want to say so I don't go blank. - SpaceOctupus94 16. The future - Iisham 17. Politicians - Muppet_Cartel 18. Taxes - bfath1234