18 people weigh in on the most disappointing TV show finales. It's not just 'Game of Thrones.'

I probably shouldn't have to write this, but just in case you don't understand how articles about film and television work:
Spoilers ahead!
Watching a television show is a big investment of your time and emotional energy. If you're a true fan, the characters can feel like people you actually know and the ritual of returning weekly to a show's world is comforting. Unfortunately, our favorite shows can't last forever. Sometimes, they end abruptly and writers who had a plan for an ending are forced to cut it short or change it entirely. If your favorite show has an ending you hate, it can leave a bitter memory. Does that mean you should start a petition for the writers to re-write an entire season? No. And I'm talking about you, batsh*t crazy "Game of Thrones" people.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked the forever opinionated internet, "What 'potentially great' movie/tv show had the worst ending?" people were ready to share their greatest entertainment disappointments. Um, remember "Lost?"
1. Just make him a lumberjack, "ScreamingGordita."
I'm still upset about Dexter.
They got back on track with season 7, only to almost purposefully completely derail everything for season 8. Not one character had a satisfying arc, it would have been AMAZING to see Dexter have to face his actions, to see how his co-workers would react to the news, to see him on the run and a cat and mouse game with the rest of the police. Batista would be LIVID if he found out his two closest friends murdered the love of his life, etc.
Instead we get Dex becoming a lumberjack. K.
2. Mysteries are frustrating, "VGNchefRyan."
My Name is Earl. That shit ended on a cliff hanger
3. Then there was also you, know, all the assault Kevin Spacey did, "Trashcant0."
House of cards got pretty boring after Frank became president...
4. First seasons are always the best, "damn_boy."
Riverdale really went shit after the first season imo.
5. Was this show ever good? "Albafika."
Two and a Half Men.
I'm so sorry for Ashton Kutcher; he was amazing but the show went through a route way beyond alcoholism and whores that I hated so much.
6. People were angry about this one, "openletter8."
How I Met Your Mother. They ruined the entire show with the final several minutes of the last episode.
I don't even care about the Mother being dead. Life works that way, whatever. It's the fact that it becomes obvious Ted told this entire story to get permission from his kids to go be with Robyn again. It makes his entire story manipulative. Ted is the most unreliable narrator I've ever seen in any form of media.
7. Ok, "How I Met Your Mother," "straight_trash_homie."
I completely agree. HIMYM is the all time worst ending because it’s the only finale that ruins rewatches of the entire series. I can still enjoy the early seasons of Dexter and GoT, but HIMYM is completely ruined now.
8. I don't want no, "Scrubs," "Sea_salt_Icecream."
Scrubs. The last season is so bad, that most people refuse to accept that it exists.
9. Wow this is dark, "12vElectronics."
King of Queens.
Hated the ending. This was a 'feel good' show throughout the years. The way it ended just left a huge sour taste in my mouth. Just makes you go fuk life.
10. Teen memories, "LeDescordreCestMoi138."
True blood. The last season seemed rushed
11. Bummer, "WooIWorthWaIIaby."
Homeland season 1 was some of the best television I have ever seen.
The rest turned into a pretty cliche intelligence vs. terrorist show
12. Did they ever get off the island? "TristenDoesGamesYT."
Gilligan's Island. They never even finished it with a closing, they just stopped making episodes.
13. Superman fail, "Kingsnake661."
I think, imo, the most, disappointing ending for me, was Smallville's. Honestly, smallville in general was a show i was super hyped for but it never lived up to its potential, IMO of course, but that's a whole different discussion. I'm a 40 year old life long comic book reader, with Superman being my fav. character. I can be pretty picky when it comes to how he's played on screen... much more so then with just about any other character.
But at the end of that show, a show i stopped really watching a few years before the final, i tune back in to at least SEE him become Superman... and what do we get? A poorly done CGI Tom Welling in the suit. They never let the poor man who played Superman longer than anyone else even WEAR THE SUIT ONCE, on camera...
I never had any issue with Tom, i think he could have been an amazing Superman, my problem was always with the writing, not the cast, but i showed up at the end to see the 8 year payoff and they totally blew it. Very disappointing.
14. Truth, "rox-and-sox."
Firefly. Because it just... stopped.
15. Only one person wrote this! "glugbottomm."
Game of Thrones
16. Long live the first three seasons of "Arrested Development," "NotSteve333."
Arrested Development. The three true seasons are some of the best television of all time in my opinion, but 4 and 5 just feel depressed and devoid of life.
17. So frustrating, "loaf-of-glue."
Santa Clarita diet. Left on a huuuge cliffhanger just to find out that Netflix had canceled. Super sad
18. Ok, but what about the new ones? "drlqnr."
gilmore girls?