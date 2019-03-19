18 people who cheated on their partners share why they didn't just end the relationship.

Everyone makes mistakes in romantic relationships.
While it's never a good idea to be dishonest, to break someone's trust or make your significant other feel humiliated or stupid, sometimes bad things do happen. Whether a relationship is on it's way out in your mind and you forgot to tell the other person, or you have a moment of weakness and let insecurity take over, cheating is unfortunately a very common problem. Combine all the ego-problems of being human with alcohol, sex drive, long distance relationships and our constant need for approval and you have a real recipe for disaster.
When a recent Reddit thread asked, "People who have cheated on their SO, why didn’t you just end the relationship?" a surprising amount of guilty people stepped up and shared their stories. Some did it out of spite or revenge, while others deeply regretted it. If you're considering cheating, maybe think again? Good relationships are based on love, trust and mutual respect and the second one of those breaks, you're doomed.
1. This is a bummer, "trycksy."
I wanted both things, and i was a selfish, immature shit. I've never regretted anything more than hurting my partner like that.
2. Damn, "tonkatruck007."
Same here. Me and my ex wife was together for 9 years, married for 2 of those years. We never fought or anything. Would do anything for each other. But it was basically we were living together. Not much more. I started getting attention from another women and loved it. Ended up sleeping with her and came clean with my ex. Got divorced because she wouldn't trust me again and we weren't going to force it. The morning I told her was the only thing I regret. Seeing her collapse and be so broken. Took years to get over that. Definitely changed the way I treat my fiance in our relationship.
3. Being a teenager is hell, "OptimalFollicle."
Immaturity, and a lot of insecurity. I was a teenager the only time I ever cheated and it wasn't even a thought process when I did it, it was really just "I want that right now" and the fact that I had a girlfriend didn't even cross my mind because I had never had to think of others' feelings in that way before. I was an insecure kid who thought that having a lot of sex meant I was masculine and it proved something, but now I know its just a scum move.
After the person I cheated with told my girlfriend, I learned really quickly what those actions meant and what kind of behavior is expected from a SO. Wish I didn't have to hurt someone to figure it out though.
4. Wow this is dark, "QueCassidy."
In my teens I had an ex cheat on me and then tell me right away. He told me what it was like to sleep with her and how it felt and what she tasted like. I bawled my eyes out throughout and couldn’t even look at him afterwards. Years later he reached out to me and apologized, saying that moment haunted him into future relationships. It seems like sometimes those moments are what shapes us into better partners in the future.
5. Wow, "Arale-chan."
I’ve never cheated on anyone, but my dad had an affair once. Honestly, I think the only reason he stayed with my batshit insane alcoholic mother at all is because of me and my sister.
6. This is classic, "natureterp."
I was in an abusive relationship and wanted to feel like I had power over something. I didn’t.
7. We all screw up, "DestinationUnknown68."
I cheated with an ex long term SO. That relationship was was so fucking co-dependent and unhealthy. The break up made me want to die. I was trying so hard to move on and put myself back together. I didn't want to end the new relationship. The ex was like my kryptonite, it took a long time to be able to not get sucked back in. It was because of my own baggage not the new SO. I screwed up.
8. This is a journey, "onemorenightofjazz."
I have cheated once. I loved this guy more than I can say in words, but we did not have a healthy relationship. He cheated on me. I even caught him once in bed with another man and I stayed with him anyways because he was my world. He was my best friend. He was my family.
But we didn't have sex. It killed me inside. I would show up at his house wearing nothing but lingerie and a fur coat (I wish this was a made up story by FML it isn't) and he would ignore me.
I didn't feel like I was attractive or sexy and it got to the point where I didn't think he would even care if I had sex with someone else. So one night, I was out at a show with a bunch of people, including a guy I had an innocent crush on and we ended up kissing. One kiss. I felt terrible about it afterwards. Sick. I confessed to my boyfriend and he went insane. He punched the windshield of my car and shattered it while I was driving. It was bad. He felt betrayed.
Looking back at this 20 years later, it's obvious what was going on, but I didn't see it at the time. I was young, naive and he was everything to me.
I regretted hurting him then and I still regret it to this day. I have never cheated on anyone again. Cheating isn't the answer. Talk it out, work it out or get out.
9. Reddit saves lives, "teachlyf."
I'm glad I came across this post today. Married almost 4 years, together 8. My husband is in a treatment center for an addiction that has surfaced over the last year or so. So much heartbreak has led up to him going to treatment. He's been out of the house for almost 2 months and I'm alone with my babies (my kids are very little, I'm still nursing and I stop generally when they get teeth)
He hasn't been contributing financially, took money, has been reckless, but I don't have any suspicion of him cheating whatsoever.
I feel all the feeling that go along with cheating: betrayal, humiliation, anger, diminished self-worth, etc. He went to treatment last night. He has pleaded for me to stay. I told him I'd be here.
I found myself on a dating site. I can't tell you why. None of the men on there appeal to me like my husband does. I'm still very much in love with him. I know how addiction works, I myself do not deal with anything personally but I read up. I get it's out of his control but none of it is really any consolation.
The more messages I respond to, the more normal it seems. I guess maybe I was looking for some kind of personal validation, or maybe to adopt some kind of alternate lifestyle that he would hate, like he did to me (sounds petty I know, don't judge me I'm going thru it).
Anyway point is after reading these posts I know I'm being ridiculous. I don't want to cheat. Not like this. If treatment doesn't work out for us, then I will have to do what's right for my family and end the relationship. Thank Reddit, for renewing my strength today.
10. Good for you, "Aster_Pop_Soda."
It was a dead bedroom situation. And not just no sex, but no intimacy, no connection and fairly toxic. But I felt stuck in the overall relationship and didn't know how to get out. The first time I had an affair, it was more of an impulsive mistake that I regretted deeply and said, I'll never do that again.
I tried to make the marriage work, but a few years later it wasn't, and I thought having a sexual/romantic affair would round out things that were missing in my life and make things surviveable. Instead, after barely even meeting up with the "other" man, it made me realize, I can't do this, I need to decide between being married or not. I was separated and divorced two months later.
So, I guess I only half qualify to answer the question because it's not like I continued merrily along with the relationship.
11. Aw, "xxxforcorolla."
I was young and stupid and I didn't think about how my actions would impact other people. Or I felt like I got lost in it emotionally. I didn't have the self restraint. I wasn't used to someone liking me and I felt like if I didn't take the opportunity to interact with someone who was interested in me, I would never get the opportunity again. There's a lot of factors.
12.
Not me but a former friend of mine cheated on her fiancée while on a vacation.
She had the affair for 6 months until she broke it off with her fiancée and went with the guy she was having an affair with.
Several years later, she told she felt more alive with the man than with her fiancée, of course she didn't see the irony in that she was using her fiancée's money to go on dates and vacations with the man.
Now, her ex is happily married to her sister, former friend had a child with the man, who she broke up with because they were going through so may shit situations and realizing that two idiots with no jobs or money can't go fuck around everywhere.
I asked why she took so long to break it off with her fiancée, she told me she was looking who she liked more and made it like a little competition withnpoints given out to them in her head.
13. Lessons learned, "eddcunningham."
Due to low self esteem, I thrived off attention, so rather than saying “no thank you, I have a girlfriend”, I’d let things continue. But at the same time, I also craved stability, so never wanted to break things off with said girlfriend. There’s nothing I regret more than hurting my ex like I did and karma finally caught up with me a few years later when I was cheated on, repeatedly. I didn’t end that relationship after I found out about her cheating the first time, as I felt I deserved it from my past shittiness. I vowed never to cheat again, especially after feeling the pain myself.
14. Honesty is the best policy, "EthanTheFabulous."
When I cheated it wasn't at all planned and was totally random during a drunken night. I told her about it as soon as I could and the relationship ended.
15. Wow, "stxrgirrlll."
I'm being honest; I'm the WORST person.
16. True, "BigCheetoBoi."
Divorces cost money
17. Yup, "ThatAngryDude."
I guess i'm the most shallow man on earth for the answer I have.
I was horny & she was hot.
18. And the winner is: "H8UOFA."
