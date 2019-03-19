18 people who cheated on their partners share why they didn't just end the relationship.

9. Reddit saves lives, "teachlyf."

I'm glad I came across this post today. Married almost 4 years, together 8. My husband is in a treatment center for an addiction that has surfaced over the last year or so. So much heartbreak has led up to him going to treatment. He's been out of the house for almost 2 months and I'm alone with my babies (my kids are very little, I'm still nursing and I stop generally when they get teeth)

He hasn't been contributing financially, took money, has been reckless, but I don't have any suspicion of him cheating whatsoever.

I feel all the feeling that go along with cheating: betrayal, humiliation, anger, diminished self-worth, etc. He went to treatment last night. He has pleaded for me to stay. I told him I'd be here.

I found myself on a dating site. I can't tell you why. None of the men on there appeal to me like my husband does. I'm still very much in love with him. I know how addiction works, I myself do not deal with anything personally but I read up. I get it's out of his control but none of it is really any consolation.

The more messages I respond to, the more normal it seems. I guess maybe I was looking for some kind of personal validation, or maybe to adopt some kind of alternate lifestyle that he would hate, like he did to me (sounds petty I know, don't judge me I'm going thru it).

Anyway point is after reading these posts I know I'm being ridiculous. I don't want to cheat. Not like this. If treatment doesn't work out for us, then I will have to do what's right for my family and end the relationship. Thank Reddit, for renewing my strength today.