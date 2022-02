The internet wasn't always the chaotic influencer-fueled, social media whirlwind of misinformation, toxic comment sections and rants from estranged relatives that it is now...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "people who used the internet back when it was still considered a new thing, what is something kids these days will never get to experience?" old-school internet scrollers were ready to get nostalgic about AIM, chatrooms, dial-up and Ask Jeeves.