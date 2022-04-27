18 people who work in popular chain restaurants reveal the dish you shouldn't order.

Working in a chain restaurant often means dealing with a lot of bizarre requests, unsupervised children throwing food at the table next to them, and pretending you don't know that "baked fresh daily" actually means "baked at some point until we can bounce this cupcake on the counter like a baseball."

So, when a Reddit user asked employees of chain restaurants, "what dish should we not order and why?" people were ready to reveal the inside kitchen secrets of their famous workplaces. Spoiler alert: the head chef is almost always a sleepy microwave.

1.

I worked in the deli at a Winn-Dixie for a few years when I was younger. (Winn Dixie is a grocery store in the south). We sold an Antipasto salad that was just made up of the ends of all the lunchmeats and cheeses we didn't sell. They were usually expired, but we cut them up in cubes, and cover them in Italian dressing. I never tried it, but it sounds disgusting. People loved it though.