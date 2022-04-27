18 people who work in popular chain restaurants reveal the dish you shouldn't order.

So, when a Reddit user asked employees of chain restaurants, "what dish should we not order and why?" people were ready to reveal the inside kitchen secrets of their famous workplaces. Spoiler alert: the head chef is almost always a sleepy microwave.
I worked in the deli at a Winn-Dixie for a few years when I was younger. (Winn Dixie is a grocery store in the south). We sold an Antipasto salad that was just made up of the ends of all the lunchmeats and cheeses we didn't sell. They were usually expired, but we cut them up in cubes, and cover them in Italian dressing. I never tried it, but it sounds disgusting. People loved it though.
On a related note, at Winn-Dixie, after you open a new package of lunch meat, you have 6 days before the rest of it has to be thrown out. We would label it with a sticker, and wrap it in saran wrap every time we used it.