18 people who work in restaurants share the story of their most entitled customer.

Working in food service can be a rollercoaster of getting screamed at over free soda refills and balancing multiples plates on your forearm while table 4's toddler smears ketchup art all over the booth...

So, when a Reddit user asked servers, bartenders, chefs and caterers, "Who is the worst customer you've had?" people who have endured the many challenges of the service industry were ready to vent.

1.

I worked at a soup & sandwich cafe for 3 years while I was in undergrad. Good job, easy money. Anyways, we offered quick breakfast options - bagels & cream cheese, breakfast sandwiches & burritos, and a quick 2 egg breakfast with toast, hashbrowns or grits, etc.