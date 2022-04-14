18 people share what happened at the worst wedding they've ever attended.

While it isn't technically a wedding without at least one leaky mascara meltdown or tension-filled group chat, it's rare that guests leave the open bar and think "that was the worst wedding we've ever been to."

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "what is the WORST wedding ceremony you have attended? Why was it bad?" people were ready to share what went down at the 1-star nuptial nightmare that they'll never forget.

1.

My parents went to one that was cat themed. Instead of bouquets the bridesmaids carried stuffed cats holding flowers down the aisle. The wedding favors were cat toys. - theblondehippie

2.

The best man's toast turned into him proposing to his girlfriend. - Alcopaulics

3.