18 people share what happened at the worst wedding they've ever attended.

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "what is the WORST wedding ceremony you have attended? Why was it bad?" people were ready to share what went down at the 1-star nuptial nightmare that they'll never forget.
My parents went to one that was cat themed. Instead of bouquets the bridesmaids carried stuffed cats holding flowers down the aisle. The wedding favors were cat toys. - theblondehippie
The best man's toast turned into him proposing to his girlfriend. - Alcopaulics
It was the wedding for my aunt and her fiancee. Everything was going great until we got to the "I do" part. When it was my aunt's turn, instead of saying "I do" she yelled "I can't do this!" and ran out. That's pretty bad, right? It got worse. As she was running out her fiancee turned around and yelled "What about the baby?!" That was how we found out my aunt was pregnant. - [deleted]