18 reactions to Peloton making an ad in two days in response to ‘Sex and the City.’

Spoiler Alert: In case you've expertly avoided social media and ambient conversation at bars and coffee shops near you, the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That...," killed off a beloved character with a Peloton bike in its premiere...

After all the ups and downs of Carrie Bradshaw's romantic saga with Mr. Big, he met his untimely demise after a run-in with every Manhattan rich person's favorite accessory: a $3,000 stationary bike.

After Peloton's stock took a hit and social media had a classic field day with jokes, Peloton felt compelled to release a statement blaming Big's cigar-smoking, steak-eating, lavish, and indulgent lifestyle for his death. Of course, it's important to keep in mind that Big is a fictional character and the actor who plays him, Chris Noth, is very much alive. Still, that didn't stop people from giving their favorite exercise machine the side-eye.

Peloton is no stranger to viral backlash as many remember their Christmas ad featuring a woman being gifted an exercise bike by her partner, and then seemingly losing her mind? The infamous, perplexing, and hilariously tone-deaf commercial was so roasted that Ryan Reynolds rapidly churned out an ad for his gin company starring the Peloton actress.