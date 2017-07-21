Advertising

Ladies and gentlemen and gender-normative people to whom Sean Spicer wouldn't extend the courtesy of considering to be gender-normative, today our nation's greatest White House press secretary resigned from his position because he was no doubt forced to. As we lament his transition to his next "consulting" job, where he is likely to make 3x-4x what he made as press secretary for doing next to nothing, let us take a moment to truly reflect on the reasons we are going to miss him.

1. Because without him we may never know what's going on behind the scenes of Bones.

Twitter

2. Because without him we may never table discussion on some of the most important topics of our time.

Twitter

3. Because without him we may remain wholly ignorant as to the current Dippin' Dots flavor inventory at Nationals Park.

Twitter

4. And really, we're just going to miss his hot takes on Dippin' Dots in general.

Twitter

5. Because Aquenbpuu.

Twitter

6. Because we're going to miss his tenacity. He's truly a man who never gives up on fighting for a cause he believes in.

Twitter

7. Because if not him, who else is going to shame Daft Punk into getting rid of "tey" helmets?

Twitter

8. Because without him we're going to lie awake at night wondering what the beer selection is like at the Smithsonian.

Twitter

9. Again, we're going to miss his tenacity.

Twitter

10. Because if there's ever another Entourage movie, who's going to hype it up?

Twitter

11. Because without him, struggling kabob trucks are surely going to go belly up.

Twitter

12. Because he is all of us, staring into First Class, wondering how to get their alcohol into our systems.

Twitter

13. Because we're going to miss wardrobe updates that sound like they're coming from a toddler.

Twitter

14. Because we're going to be lost without his pre-sunrise 7-11 food reviews.

Twitter

15. Because we'll miss his updates on pop culture knowledge he has recently acquired.

Twitter

16. Because he's the only man brave enough to take on microwave bacon head-on.

Twitter

17. Because without him, who will link two entirely unrelated things together and pretend like they're related?

Twitter

18. Because his typos and magazine subscription updates have and will always captivate us all.

Twitter

R.I.P good sir.

