18 responses to Jimmy Fallon asking for people's craziest 'wedding fails' story.

While smooth-sailing weddings are beautiful, flower-filled romantic events with open bars, stunning views and a rowdy dance floor, it's unusual that everything unfolds without one dramatic meltdown...

Planning a wedding with every important member of you and your partner's family and friend group can turn an otherwise chill person into a sequin-adorned radioactive sea monster, dripping a path of angry Yelp reviews. Underlying jealousy or passive aggression between siblings or bridesmaids, unsolicited advice on every detail of the dinner or dress, or your Aunt showing up in a white gown and announcing her fifth engagement can really shake up the scene. Over-smashing a 5-layer cake in the bride's face or a particularly raunchy best man speech can put a serious damper on the wedding night.

So, when Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter to share their funny and awkward stories of epic wedding fails, people who witnessed a disaster down the aisle were ready to share.