18 of the rudest things house guests ever did. Just in time for Thanksgiving!

Especially now that the holidays are right around the corner, we all might have to deal with a few rude house guests.
Sometimes the people who destroy our homes or cause us internal rage are unpreventable relatives, uninvited friends, or neighbors that turn out to be a mistake. We can all agree, though, that there's nothing worse than going through the effort of making someone feel comfortable in your home, only for them to act like a scorned toddler in a candy store.
A recent Reddit thread unpacked the question, "What's the rudest thing a guest has ever done in your home?" and the answers might make you never host a holiday or a party every again.
1. Damn, "tinymoonprincess," your childhood friends were cold.
One of my friends in kindergarten wanted a beanie baby I had and when I told her she couldn’t have it, she took it away from me and tried to flush it down the toilet. Then, when the toilet started overflowing and my mom came in, she started crying and said I did it.
We did not stay friends
2. Ok, "Arboretum7," that divorce was probably the right choice.
My in-laws hated me. We invited them over for thanksgiving dinner and, upon arrival, they asked me to leave and come back a few hours later because they wanted to “follow their tradition of preparing the meal alone as a family.” They are now my ex-in-laws.
3. But, really, who flushes pads, "Flimflomzimzoom?"
Had some relatives over, and despite very, very clear instructions to not flush feminine products down the toilet, they did anyways. Destroyed our septic field, almost $10000 in damages overall. When confronted, they just denied it, despite the fact that the 32 pads that where pulled out of the system matches the brand that they had while they were over.
4. Wow, this is the world's most unprofessional co-worker, "AnUnusuallyLargeLeaf."
A colleague was coming into town for a meeting. I invited him to stay with me so he didn't have to stay with our boss. I specifically told him that the beer in the fridge wasn't mine and asked him not to drink it. Well not only did he drink all my roommate's beer while I slept and refused to replace it, he also trashed my apartment. All the cupboards left open, toilet unflushed, beer cans and cigarettes everywhere. Yeah, he smoked inside. The following day, he made me so uncomfortable in my own home by repeatedly telling me that he was disappointed that we didn't fuck and that he thought that's why I invited him to stay with me. He knows that I live in a work apartment and that we have a guest room specifically for company employees that travel to the city.
5. We're all sorry you had to experience this, "therealsd."
Dyed her hair red in our bathroom sink - staining the brand new granite countertop, then dripped onto the new tile floor, then dripped onto the hardwood floor in the hallway, and ultimately slept in our guest bed with wet, freshly dyed red hair - staining the sheets and pillowcase.
6. Uh, two very unlucky situations, "R0ot2U."
Made out with my (now) ex-wife. Also had a friend so very very drunk mistake the dining room table for the toilet, come in pull his pants down in full sight of all of us who were also drunk and drifting to sleep on couches and proceed to piss everywhere (carpet). In his credit when he woke up he cleaned up the whole thing.
7. Never trust someone who says they "don't get hangovers," "IntentionalTexan."
This one dude at a party bragged that he never got hangovers. He then drank beer, vodka, Champagne, and Boone's farm while eating red vines. He threw up pink all over my carpet. The rude part was that after he slept on my couch for the next 24 hours he left my front door open . When he left I was at work. I came home to an open, not unlocked but open, front door.
8. Yikes, "NauticalEntombment."
While my husband and I were gone at work my mother-in-law took it upon herself to clean our house and "organize" our things. Twice. Yeah, she's only allowed in the house on an invitation only basis now.
9. Some people just have no taste, "coolcrowe."
My roommate and I used to make dinner for friends every Monday. Everyone knew and I never spread the word, a bunch of random people would just show up each week. One guy never missed it even though I didn’t actually know him that well, just tangentially through co workers, and didn’t really like him much to be honest. One night he got there very late and helped himself to the food which was pasta that night, cooked al dente. As soon as he tried it he started bitching, “This is the most under-cooked pasta I’ve ever had, it tastes terrible, someone needs to show you how to cook pasta” etc. I just took it without saying anything, thinking to myself “Sorry it’s not my fault your mom has over cooked your macaroni your entire life”. But after that my motivation for doing the weekly dinners died, and I stopped.
Personally I would never ever say anything bad about someone’s cooking as a guest at their house even if it was terrible.
10. Lesson learned, "whovianmomof2"
My husband let a former coworker crash on the couch because he had been drinking and we didn't want him to drive. Woke up the next morning and he had stolen our computer, a cell phone, a little bit of cash, and our cigarettes. Turns out he had a drug problem. We got our computer back.
Had a drunk friend puke on my son's bedroom floor, he thought it was the bathroom. (My son wasn't home, thank goodness. ) Had a different drunk friend pee all over my bathroom floor- which I discovered by walking into the bathroom the next morning- while wearing socks.
I need to stop letting drunk people stay over...
11. This is a "family meets the boyfriend" night from hell, "bumbleesnotface."
When I was in high school, I brought a boy I was going out with to meet my family. He tried to cop a feel on my younger sister.
Joke was on him, though. She beat the living shit out of him, then got to have my dad drag him out by the scruff of the neck.
12. Kitchenware is important, multivac7223.
My ex-wife's sister used a $150 chef's knife to try and crack open a coconut in my kitchen. She dented it all over and also bent the tip somehow. She then said it must be a cheap knife because her sister in Thailand cuts them open super easy with a cleaver. It's one bright side of divorce that I never have to suffer her presence ever again.
13. This is a true tragedy, "ChrissyStepfordwife."
Let a neighbor lady come over with her two young daughters to use our shower because her slackass husband hadn’t paid the water bill. Went upstairs to the bathroom after they left, the bathtub was clogged with pubic hair. All over.... the sides of the tub, bottom of the shower curtain, everywhere. Apparently she decided to change her hairstyle from 1970s’ Hustler to Y2KPenthouse
14. Ok, there's a lot going on here, "Captain_Absol."
They walked through the front door uninvited because they wanted to see our snake.
15. Are you sure your grandma isn't a witch, "PixelRapunzel?"
My grandma visited from out of state for my high school graduation. She stayed for 2 weeks past my graduation, threw a fit if I tried to sleep past 9am, and told my mom that she needed to work less so she could clean the house better.
16. This is a bad friend, "ChrisTheDog."
One of my best mates came to spend the night, so my folks decided to splash out and get Chinese takeout for everyone.
I come from a family of seven, so he made eight. We got 5-6 dishes and two big tubs of fried rice. My mate helped himself to the ENTIRE first tub and, when confronted about it by me, helpfully pointed out that there was still another tub.
For the seven of us.
17. I think you and your dad need to have a chat, "oldaccount_wascooler."
When my mom used to make muffins my dad would come downstairs and eat the tops of off all of them.
Another thing he liked to do was open a big block of cheese, take a bite out of it, then set it back in the fridge without closing it.
He is a very inconsiderate man.
18. Ok, this one isn't technically someone's home, but it's a good warning for the holidays from "j00pY"
At my wifes work Xmas party, they put £10k behind the bar for around 30-40 people, but some absolute idiot bought 3 £2.5k bottles of champagne for his table of idiot friends.
He didn't get fired, but wasn't very popular.
Keep your houses safe and your guests chill!