18 inspiring tweets about therapy to help you through the quicksand of life.

Therapy saves lives every day.

While most people seek therapy privately and use what they learned to help their own lives, sharing impactful lessons can help everyone sometimes. Most of us know exactly what to do when we skin a knee, break a bone, or have a headache, but we're usually not too great at handling our own mental health. If you've tried juicing kale every day, doing yoga, making vision boards or screaming daily affirmations at yourself and are still having panic attacks at 3 AM because you just realized everyone you know will get old eventually--welcome to the wonderful world of mental illness! Going to a therapist doesn't mean you're weak, especially since they have all these fantastic, Pinterest-worthy lessons for you:

1.

today my therapist told me that no matter how hard I try and how much I do, it will never ever be enough for the wrong person. it’s so simple, but it hit me at just the right time — abigail rae (@abigailraewhit) August 31, 2018

2.