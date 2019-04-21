18 times people succeeded despite being told they would fail. Pop the champagne.

Is there anything sweeter than proving someone wrong by succeeding at the very thing they told you you could not? Pure sugar maybe, but that is the only other contender. Spite can be an incredible motivator, and it's driven many people down the road of success that they were told wasn't accessible to them. Seeing as these types of stories are wholly satisfying to hear, TV writer Amanda Deibert decided to ask her followers to share their versions. We picked out eighteen of our favorites, and we dare you not to scream "Yossss Kweeeeeen" at your screen while reading through them. Cheers!
Tell me about a time someone told you that you could not do something and you went ahead and succeeded out of spite.— Amanda Deibert 🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) April 19, 2019
Nothing I wrote seemed to please my Writing the Essay professor. Now I have a published book of essays. He does not.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 20, 2019
I had teachers make me take tests again in front of them because there was no way a black kid scored that high... I have a Masters. I was told I would never succeed in comedy bc I was too fat/not black enough... I have an Emmy. Someone please tell me I can't be a millionaire.— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 20, 2019
A professor at the uni told me I couldn't continue with my final project because I couldn't use the main reference I wanted since it wasn't in Portuguese, so I translated it from early 18th century French and the translation is going to be published by the uni's press.— 殺生丸 (@skivechaos) April 19, 2019
I’m a stripper. A manager at my club lied to my face and told me that there were security cameras in the vip rooms when there wasn’t. I was worried about my safety. I just helped get a law passed in my state that requires panic buttons in the vip rooms and a customer blacklist.— Emily Strips (@StripsEmily) April 20, 2019
When I was an intern an exhalted surgeon told me I would never make it in surgery because I am both female and left handed. I am now an endowed professor of surgery and just completed a term as chair of @AmBdSurg— Mary Klingensmith (@meklingensmith) April 20, 2019
I was told in 6th grade that I couldn’t play on the boys softball team (there was no girls softball team). I made it onto the team as the first girl ever to play softball for my school. We ended up winning the city finals. Now it’s a co-ed team. #GirlPower— Olivia Wright (@oliviawrightt) April 19, 2019
My rape case was botched and thrown out, and I told my ex I was going to go to the press. He told me I couldn’t “bite the hand that feeds”.— Rachel Zader (@RachelZader) April 19, 2019
Guess whose case is headed for trial.
When doing my master's, one of my grad school profs told me "oh you write so well for a deaf person"... I got so angry, I applied for the PhD program at UT Austin. Them: "oh that's nice for you." I got in. By the time I graduated, I had more publications than most of them.— Carrie Lou Garberoglio (@carrie1ou) April 20, 2019
I was a young lesbian growing up in Foster Care; I heard “you can’t” and “you’ll never” a lot. Today I am a double PhD and happily married to my wife of 10 years (married only 7, Prop 8 tried to tell me no, too).— Sheryl 🏳️🌈 (@psybrdoc) April 19, 2019
I was told by an abusive high school boyfriend "You'd actually be pretty if...(insert every garbage comment)."— Literature_Lady, PhD (@Literature_Lady) April 20, 2019
I ended up being a model during my college years so fuck that guy.
A prof in college told me I didn't get Shakespeare. I just graduated w/a PhD in early modern lit.😎
I was told by a professor that I wasn’t really good at Computer Science and should figure out another major. I went on to TA a course that had that class as a prerequisite the following year. Now I’m the Director of Product for @VisualStudio, @code, @typescriptlang and more...— Amanda 🥈 (@amandaksilver) April 20, 2019
Big legacy media organization asked me for pitches to revitalize their social media, I pitched them @EffinBirds. They hated it so much that I was determined to make it more popular than their org. It has 25x more followers than their brand, and now this: https://t.co/N9gSbLxv4Q— Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) April 19, 2019
Also doctors told me I’d never read, write, or speak in sentences again after severe domestic violence-related traumatic brain injury. Ten years later, I’m an author, and my memoir is optioned for film.— Alice Anderson (@AlicePoet) April 20, 2019
I was continuously told growing up by certain very close to me that I’d do nothing better with my life than work at McDonald’s.— Patty (@ModernMoreMen) April 19, 2019
I just finished placing hardware in someone’s spine that would help them walk at their grandchild’s wedding this summer.
Live. I was told at the age of 21 I would die by suicide. Never live a “ normal “ life. But I’ve been outpatient for 7 years now. The dr who said this was wrong.— Jessie (@Jessierae_89) April 19, 2019
Jr high math teacher wasn't going to promote me to algebra despite my high marks in 7th grade math. "Statistically she won't finish high school" she said to my mom (who hadn't finished high school herself). I got my BS in CompSci and I'm now a software engineer.— Lilith Michael (@DarkLilith) April 19, 2019
6th grade. I was 54 at the time and wanted to finally get through it.— Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) April 19, 2019
Was told my art was a waste of time and money. Should spend mytime being a better suburban housewife.— A. Markov (@oriridraco) April 19, 2019
A divorce later, and I've had a solo show & regular international collectors.
(Also now have a more supportive spouse. 😂)