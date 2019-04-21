18 times people succeeded despite being told they would fail. Pop the champagne.

Is there anything sweeter than proving someone wrong by succeeding at the very thing they told you you could not? Pure sugar maybe, but that is the only other contender. Spite can be an incredible motivator, and it's driven many people down the road of success that they were told wasn't accessible to them. Seeing as these types of stories are wholly satisfying to hear, TV writer Amanda Deibert decided to ask her followers to share their versions. We picked out eighteen of our favorites, and we dare you not to scream "Yossss Kweeeeeen" at your screen while reading through them. Cheers!

Tell me about a time someone told you that you could not do something and you went ahead and succeeded out of spite. — Amanda Deibert 🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) April 19, 2019

1.

Nothing I wrote seemed to please my Writing the Essay professor. Now I have a published book of essays. He does not. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 20, 2019

2.