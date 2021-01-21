18 tweets from celebrities about Biden and Harris' inauguration.

Inauguration Day marked an exciting fresh start for many Americans, and celebrations were heard and seen across the country, starting with Tom Hanks freezing while hosting an outdoor primetime event without a coat...

Social media was on fire as people couldn't stop sharing hilariously photoshopped memes of all-business Bernie Sanders sitting alone at the inauguration in a warm jacket and mittens, Lady Gaga's "Hunger Games" fashion energy, and Melania Trump's orange Florida retiree mumu.

Celebrities also weighed in on the inauguration, and luckily not a single one of them decided to sing "Imagine." Here are the best tweets we could find from celebs who couldn't hold back from sharing their reaction to a new president in the White House.

1. Chrissy Teigen:

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

2. Lady Gaga: