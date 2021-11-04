19 tweets from people who are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Once Halloween, "Spooky Season," and pumpkin spiced everything comes to an end, it's time to get our that box of string lights and hit the trees...

If you're one of those people who groans with despair when holiday music blasts through the grocery store aisles before Thanksgiving, sometimes it's easier to surrender to the spirit (or at least that's what the Grinch teaches us). Regardless of whether you welcome it or not, time always tends to march on much faster than we anticipate. Even though it feels like yesterday was March 2020 and the week before that was 2016, 2022 is waiting for us at last.

Get out your blankets, build a fire, bake cookies, cover everything you eat in cranberries and brie, and procrastinate on all your shopping until everything is out of stock until April because November means it's already the holidays. So, if you can't believe November has finally arrived and the new year is looming right around the corner, here are the best tweets we could find from people who are sledding straight into the season on a wave of eggnog before Thanksgiving.