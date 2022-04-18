18 waiters reveal the worst way an entitled customer has tried to avoid the bill.

Waiting tables can be a chaotic hustle of balancing trays of heavy beer, talking "Karens" out of getting you fired over a side salad, and waking up in a cold sweat years after you quit because you just remembered you never brought that cucumber garnish to table 16...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some cheap things customers have done in attempt to get free food?" people who work in the service industry were ready to reveal the dirty ways some tables have tried to dodge their bill.

1.

Let's say I am the waiter and a food runner brings them their appetizer. They will eat it super fast and then put it on the ground under the table and claim they never got it. Ummmmmmm... - yzlautum

2.

I had a customer say that I had placed her water glass too loudly on her table. The worst part? She was vocal enough about it that she actually ended up getting free food. - [deleted]

3.