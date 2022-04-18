18 waiters reveal the worst way an entitled customer has tried to avoid the bill.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some cheap things customers have done in attempt to get free food?" people who work in the service industry were ready to reveal the dirty ways some tables have tried to dodge their bill.
Let's say I am the waiter and a food runner brings them their appetizer. They will eat it super fast and then put it on the ground under the table and claim they never got it. Ummmmmmm... - yzlautum
I had a customer say that I had placed her water glass too loudly on her table. The worst part? She was vocal enough about it that she actually ended up getting free food. - [deleted]
Someone came into Domino's saying they found a razor blade in their pizza. Take a look and it's the full head off an old disposable razor. Oh whoops we have a lot of those lying around... - severusnape