18 people share the weirdest excuse they've heard for skipping work.

Almost everyone has covered for a "sick" coworker who mysteriously heals in a day once their hangover is gone.

Calling out with a semi-BS excuse is a rite of passage in the workplace. But there are times when a work excuse is so strange and specific, it's either the absolute truth, or an elaborate work of fiction.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest excuses they've heard for skipping work, and they truly run the gamut.

1. From RaccoonsInABigCoat:

"I was having a dream where I'd just put a cake in the oven, so I had to go back to sleep to make sure I took it out before it burned."

2. From SoWhatComesNext:

Had a guy call in because he watched ex machina the night before and was too disturbed to come in to work. I wish I could say I was making this up.

3. From Sordicus: