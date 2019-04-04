18 women reveal things men think are cool but are actually turn offs. Be nice to your mom.

It's amazing men and women have lasted this long on the planet together.
While dating has always been rough, now it's even more complicated with apps, texting, social media stalking and the stress of constant communication. Do you wait three days before texting back or do you do what you want and trust that if someone is into you, they'll respond immediately? Does the man pay on the first date or is that offensive because chivalry is dead? If you split the check does that make it less romantic? Everyone is confused, there are a lot of rules and the points don't matter.
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "what are some things guys think are cool but are really a turn off?" the internet was ready to complain. Give it up to the multiple people on this thread complaining about the "mixing bowl 'Saturday Night Fever' hip circle 'Dirty dancing' roundabout" move that men do during sex. Nobody knows where it came from, but it needs to stop.
1. For real, "M_Ad."
Trying to hit on a woman by telling her how unattractive you find other types of women (i.e. telling a bigger woman how ugly you think skinny women are or vice versa).
2. Um, What? "PlatinumBananya."
I had a boyfriend once tell me how he had sex at an early age (like 12), and in a very "aren't you impressed?" sort of fashion. I thought it was a little gross, and asked how he got into the situation. He then told me that it was a party or some sort of get together, and he had sex with a girl he thought that was cute, and it turned out to be his cousin.
We broke up soon after, and I haven't talked to him in years.
3. Yup, "BeeRandi1o3."
Bragging about fights or going to jail. Literally no one cares.
4. Kindness is key, "electric29."
Being mean to people. Some guys think they have to be mean to be manly. Give me a kind one any day.
5. A+, "Orange_Paisley."
Bragging about your sex life. I don't want to know how many girls want you. It literally does nothing for me except think you maybe are kinda a tool to girls.
6. For sure, "Hikaru_dreav
Showing people intimate photos you received from girls who trusted you. It’s cheap and despicable af
7. Amen, "nxdiuhtheterrible."
Dick pics. Never in my life have I ever asked for one or even wanted to receive one, yet men hand them out like business cards. Please stop.
8. 100%, "azul_lavie."
Saggy pants
9. Gross, "shoecalendar."
How drunk you got, or how well you understand women. I once had a guy I had been talking to for *A WEEK* tell me that if I ended things (?) it would be the worst mistake of my life because of how much potential he had. I was 18 he was 20.
Got the mistake of my life out of the way early I guess.
10. How dare they, "the_m00nstone."
Being mean to/about their moms.
I hope this isn't as common as my experience has made it out to be. I've known many guys who talk about their moms like they're these annoying idiots or something, constantly bitching about them or putting them down really casually. And I've met a lot of those moms, and most have been lovely.
11. The absolute worst, "WaffleIron50."
That throat thing where they go overboard trying to bring up phlegm and spit on the pavement. It's disgusting honestly.
12. GTFO, Dave, "GloomyBaby4."
I hate it when guys try too hard to be the "MANLY MAN." Like, Dave, I've been on my own for awhile, I can open a jar of salsa.
13. Where did they all learn this? "jessicamshannon."
Doing that thing during sex where you move your hips in a circle. I would say 1/2 of all dudes I've fucked, and trust me that number is uncomfortably high, do that move and it does nothing for me. It does however take me out of the moment and cause me to think "What? This? Again?"
14. Truth, "whostonedtx."
Posting bitter statues about women on social media. Yes - we notice. Whoever hurt you - I’m sorry she did that but complaining about how “women ain’t shit” “bitches ain’t shit” “hoes ain’t loyal” on social media is going to push the very kind of woman you hope to meet away.
15. Definitely, "worldwidehandsomee."
Guys who refuse to do something because they perceive it to be a shot against their masculinity. Eg. Refusing to admit whether they think another male would be considered as attractive or not, cos they ‘aint gay’.
No one was thinking that. It doesnt make you sound tough - just insecure and lame IMO
16. She's been burned by the wink, "Critter616."
For me...excessive winking. Cannot handle it at all.
17. Comparing is the worst, "book_smart_devil."
Dont ever say, "you're not like other girls." Please, it's a huge turn off. Girls dont like to be compared, yes even in a positive way, it still feels like you're comparing us and putting us on a pedestal.
18. Nobody cares about your workout, "blindblondbored."
Bragging about their bodies or hours logged at the gym.