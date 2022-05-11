19 people share the subtle signs that someone is a major jerk.

As*holes are like excuses - they can be absolutely ridiculous. So, how can you spot one quickly and easily? (And I mean a rude person - not an actual ... you get it)

A Reddit user asked, "What’s something subtle people do that lets you know automatically they’re an as*hole?" and boy howdy, did the Redditverse answer. Here's a list of someone irrefutable signs of as*holedom. If three or more of these examples apply to you...I'm sorry, but you suck.

1.

Not holding the door for people. - juno_october

2.

Giving a non-apology apology. Like saying "I am sorry you feel that way". I do this. I am an as*hole. - cuddlybear96

3.