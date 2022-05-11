19 people share the subtle signs that someone is a major jerk.

A Reddit user asked, "What’s something subtle people do that lets you know automatically they’re an as*hole?" and boy howdy, did the Redditverse answer. Here's a list of someone irrefutable signs of as*holedom. If three or more of these examples apply to you...I'm sorry, but you suck.
Not holding the door for people. - juno_october
Giving a non-apology apology. Like saying "I am sorry you feel that way". I do this. I am an as*hole. - cuddlybear96
Stand in the way of aisles, doorways, etc., then actually act offended that you dare say "excuse me" when you need to get through. I get people sometimes lose track of where they are and don't mean to accidentally block access ways. But most people actually are embarrassed they did it and legitimately apologize and immediately get out of the way. Jerks however feel entitled to block the way and think you're the one imposing on them for asking them to move. - llcucf80