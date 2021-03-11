19 baristas share photos of the worst drinks they’ve been forced to make.

If you've worked in customer service, then you're likely already triggered by the phrase "the customer is always right."

That cursed phrase has been used countless times by managers across the world to remind employees they're expected to do whatever a customer wants, even when it makes no sense.

This dynamic plays out differently across jobs, but one commonality is the stories of bizarre orders and entitled exchanges between customer and employee.

In a viral Twitter thread, a barista who goes by @INTERNETM1LF shared a ridiculous order from a customer.

Naturally, it inspired others to do the same, here are a handful of the most disturbing, disgusting, and baffling orders customers have demanded from baristas.



1.