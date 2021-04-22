19 bartenders share the drink orders that make them hate the customer.

Negotiating with the overall trainwreck of Long Island Iced Tea people, "pour it with a heavy hand but I don't want to pay for an extra shot," "I can't taste the alcohol," muddling mint for seemingly endless happy hour Mojitos--bartending can be a true journey in testing your faith in humanity...

People who act like everything is fine only to complain about their entire experience in a four paragraph lofty novel to Yelp, birthday parties that split the check 17,000 ways, customers who order a cocktail and then modify it so many times that it turns into just an overpriced neat pour of well whiskey....working in the service industry can be a juggling competition in hell. While most bartenders love their regulars and are happy to make any cocktail a customer wants as long as they're treated with respect and tipped well, some customers truly try their hardest to fully ruin an otherwise pleasant shift.

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders, "what drink makes you hate the person ordering it? Either because it’s a pain in the a*s to make or because it’s a sure sign of a pain in the a*s customer?" people who have worked in bars were ready to vent.