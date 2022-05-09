19 bosses reveal the weirdest thing they've walked in on an employee doing.

While there might be some perks to being in charge, being the person who constantly has to enforce rules, schedule morning Zoom meetings, or send disappointing emails can be an awkward burden...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers, "what's the weirdest/worst thing you've seen an employee do?" people were ready to share the hilarious and bizarre behavior they've witnessed from someone they chose to hire.

1.

One server I used to work with would eat food off of people's plates after they were done even if the food was half-eaten - [deleted]

2.

I was in my boss' office with one of my employees and my boss to discuss the HR sexual harassment complaints we had gotten about said employee. During the discussion, HE FALLS ASLEEP!!! - stickybeatz

3.