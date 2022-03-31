19 bosses share stories of the worst employee they ever hired.

Having the responsibility of managing employees in a workplace can be an honor but also a complicated burden, especially when you're forced to question every decision that led to you hiring the person currently spraying ketchup all over the customers...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers of the internet, "what was your worst employee like?" people were ready to share horror stories from their worst hire.

1.

The one that had to be repeatedly sent home to shower and change. - [deleted]

2.

The worst employee you can have is one that doesn't do anything egregious enough to fire, but manages to make every single workday that much more aggravating.