19 bosses share stories of the worst employee they ever hired.

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses and managers of the internet, "what was your worst employee like?" people were ready to share horror stories from their worst hire.
The one that had to be repeatedly sent home to shower and change. - [deleted]
The worst employee you can have is one that doesn't do anything egregious enough to fire, but manages to make every single workday that much more aggravating.
The worst guy had an attention span of a gnat. You had to write down instructions for everything, even tasks he'd done a million times before, and check in on him every 15 minutes or so. And yet, given these parameters, he'd complete perfect work.