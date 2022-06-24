19 employees share how they get revenge on rude customers without getting fired.

The "Karens," the Yelp reviewers, the table of 22 people that wants the check split 42 ways...working in customer service can turn any otherwise optimistic person into an off-the-grid hermit.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best way to piss off rude customers within company guidelines?" people who work in retail and the service industry were ready to share their favorite trick to shut down an entitled patron. "I hope you have the day you deserve!"

1.

I used to bartend in Austin on 6th street, so I had to deal with a ton of entitled fratboys. One guy ordered a beer, chugged it in front of me, and set it on my spill mat. For the uninitiated, this is the universal sign that someone has finished their beverage.