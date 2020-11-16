President Trump almost admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election, although he still refuses to formally concede...Yesterday, Trump tweeted for the first time that President-Elect Joe Biden won the election, but then followed that statement up with claims that he only won because the election was "rigged." While most Americans expected Trump to be something of a sore loser, Twitter has since flagged many of his statements about mail-in voting and election fraud as there is currently no evidence that the election results are fraudulent.He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 While many of his supporters refuse to accept that Joe Biden won, it's definitely a different sort of surreal to watch the current president deny the democratic process and still insist that he won, like a child flipping the monopoly board over and slamming the door when their little brother lands a Boardwalk hotel. This morning, he tweeted:I WON THE ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020 Of course, Twitter immediately added a Tag clarifying that he did, in fact, NOT win the election... Twitter"NO YOU DIDN'T," "YOU LOST THE ELECTION," and "I WON THE LOTTERY," started Trending on Twitter right after Trump's bold exclamation of victory. So, here are the best reactions we could find to Trump's latest "I won," tweet.1. Twitter2. Twitter3. Twitter4.Joe Biden won the election. You lost the election. https://t.co/S5HQQ8ka1d— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020 5.You LOST the popular vote. You LOST the electoral college vote. You LOST 20 court challenges. YOU LOST THE ELECTION!Get help.— Geraldine (@divageraldine1) November 16, 2020 6. Twitter7.Not everyone shouting “I WON THE LOTTERY” And “NO YOU DIDN’T” trending right behind it 😭 pic.twitter.com/gCjUfktzUx— ⟭⟬⁷⟬⟭ (@YoonKookDuo) November 16, 2020 8.Sees I Won The Lottery trending Finds out why ...... pic.twitter.com/jOYYX9FhOs— Gamer1🎮🕹 (@LFCFanClub3) November 16, 2020 9.I WON THE LOTTERY! pic.twitter.com/vXZHug0cgH— ᵀᴶ²⁰ˣˣ (@HarryHoodlum) November 16, 2020 10. Twitter11. Twitter12.I WON WIMBLEDON! https://t.co/HcTH50AQT5— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 16, 2020 13. Twitter14.I WON THE NEW YORK CITY MARATHON! https://t.co/26wG9xnE1k pic.twitter.com/01PlfkuxZk— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 16, 2020 15.I really think it's time for Hillary Clinton to tweet I WON THE ELECTION!— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 16, 2020 16. Twitter17.President Biden: “Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus.”Donald Trump: “I WON!”— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 16, 2020 18. Twitter19.I WON THE ELECTION!❕𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆— Rob (@robrousseau) November 16, 2020