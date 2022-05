Sequined gowns, ill-fitting tuxedos, corsages, limos, and reckless after-parties...high school prom might not the 5-star event portrayed in teen movies, but it's usually always memorable.

If you look back on prom night and cringe with nostalgic, awkward despair, you're not alone. So, when Jimmy Fallon asks fans to share their story of a prom nightmare, some brave people were eager to laugh about the time they tripped into the punch bowl, missed a kiss or got escorted home by the school principal.

Cheers to socially distant slow dances and proud parents taking way too many photos!

1.