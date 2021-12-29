19 of the funniest tweets about 2022 New Year’s resolutions.

Setting a few New Year's Resolutions can be a helpful exercise for people who like to visualize, manifest, and check things off a list...

While setting and achieving a goal can be a rewarding and valuable process, aiming too high can lead to a disappointing following year. Reviewing the list you made the year before from your wide-eyed, champagne tipsy state can be terrifying for your 2022 glittery sunglasses to process, especially if the only things you actually did were "stay alive" and "organize those boxes."

Give yourself some credit for what you did do this year regardless of whether or not you accomplished all of your dreams, paid off all your debt, bought that house or ran the marathon. 2021 was a confusing 12 months that started in a lockdown, ended in a semi-lockdown, and was filled with a whole lot of burnout in-between.