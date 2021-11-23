19 of the funniest tweets about celebrating Thanksgiving with kids.

Kids always make family holidays a little more exciting, but the fun doesn't come without its fair share of cranberry sauce-soaked phone chaos...

Getting all the kids and their cousins together to sit around the kids table and boomerang green beans across the dining room can be a formative memory for them, but a hefty vacuuming session for you. After three mimosas and a long day of cooking multiple variations on butter and brown sugar, the last thing you need is a 5-year-old crying because the older kids told them the truth about Santa.

While children can be adorable additions to the table with hilarious observations and questions, they can also be a whirlwind of destruction if you take your eyes off of them for two seconds to mediate the debate between your drunk uncle and your college-aged cousin.

So, if your kids are running around the kitchen with the mashed potato bowls on their heads belting Christmas songs already at the top of their lungs, here are the best tweets we could find about kids at Thanksgiving. Enjoy!