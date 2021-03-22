19 of the funniest tweets from this past weekend.

Spring is almost here and while the birds are chirping, the sun is shining and people are slowly emerging from their year-long hibernation with vaccine progress underway, the March blues are still lingering...

With the one year anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic, March 2021 has been strange so far. Looking back on the sourdough starter and "Tiger King" phase of quarantine, the Zoom happy hours, virtual school, and overall devastating year that was 2020, people are ready to get outside and re-learn how to talk to people without a screen. By all means, grab a Spring-themed outdoor and socially-distant cocktail, but keep in mind we're not quite ready for this level of socializing:

So, if you're in serious need of a laugh, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the second to last weekend of March. Enjoy!

1.