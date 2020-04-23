☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Take Kids To Work
Apr 23
Ramadan
Apr 24
More...
Brand Partners
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
19 of the funniest tweets from people who still have no idea what day it is.
Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 23, 2020
@
5:01 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc