Twitter has been particularly vigilant about censoring President Trump's tweets claiming the 2020 election results are fraudulent and that he actually won....While Trump admitted on Sunday for the first time that President-Elect Joe Biden did indeed win the presidential election, he boldly followed up his halfway concession of defeat with more statements about how Biden only won because the election was "rigged." Twitter naturally stepped in to flag the tweet, adding "this claim about election fraud is disputed."He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 Then, on Monday morning Trump tweeted this:I WON THE ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020 The all-caps statement of victory, followed by an exclamation point was a hit with Twitter users who couldn't stop laughing (and screaming) at the surreal horror of a sitting president denying the legitimacy of our democratic process. Again, Twitter flagged the tweet with a label reading, "multiple sources have called this election differently," which included a link to information about how Joe Biden, in fact, won the presidency. While Twitter has been known to flag Trump's blatant lies and unhinged early morning internet rants, since he lost the election the rate of Tweet alerts has spiked. Yesterday, Trump tweeted:Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match. Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! @BrianKempGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020 Followed up by:The rate of rejected Mail-In Ballots is 30 X’s lower in Pennsylvania this year than it was in 2016. This is why they kept our poll watchers and observers out of the “SACRED” vote counting rooms!https://t.co/QPlzfimbd4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020 And, of course...a meme was born!1. Twitter2.!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources https://t.co/Ea3zsnW5h5— 🌏 (@aduunyoo) November 17, 2020 3. Twitter4. Twitter5. Twitter6. Twitter7. Twitter8. Twitter9. Twitter10.I’m the best he’s ever had ⓘ Official sources stated that this is true and accurate— 𝕜𝕚𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝🥶❄️☃️ (@pearlsonally) November 17, 2020 11.i have a girlfriend!!!ⓘ Official sources stated that this is false and misleading— kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) November 17, 2020 12.heath ledger joker is the best jokerⓘ official sources state that this information is true— nums (@intrestellar) November 17, 2020 13. Twitter14. Twitter15. Twitter16.I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends ⓘ official sources stated that this is false and misleading pic.twitter.com/JGouu5MdoS— nell (@melkwhores) November 17, 2020 17. Twitter18. Twitter19. Twitter