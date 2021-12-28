19 funny tweets about the awkward days between Christmas and New Year's.

Trying to get work done between Christmas and New Year's Day can feel like running upstream through a river of mud and emails...

With another year almost behind us, the days leading up to New Year's Day should be spent reflecting, setting goals, and remaining horizontal on your couch watching your favorite winter movies and ignoring all calls.

December 26th-December 30th are days that aren't technically holidays, but they absolutely should be. How can you expect anyone to get anything done when they just spent almost 12 months in full-throttle hustle mode then had to endure quality family time that included a passive aggressive Secret Santa at the in-laws?

So, if you're having a hard time focusing on anything other than than processing your daily diet of leftover cookies and eggnog, here the funniest tweets we could find from people who absolutely can't be bothered with life this week. Enjoy!

1.