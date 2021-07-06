19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If you're in a constant zombie mode of exhaustion and forgetting to make that dentist appointment, you deserve to pour yourself a glass of anything you can find and indulge in some funny, relatable tweets. You might not be able to mute the highly active family group chat or conjure up a believable excuse to get out of spending thousands of dollars to attend your friend's destination wedding, but at least we still have jokes.
So, if you could certainly use a laugh to jumpstart your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter dot com. Enjoy!