19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If it's impossible to scroll through your phone without remembering the four projects you agreed to work on, navigating the madness of your email inbox, or dodging yet another deeply depressing news headline, give yourself a minute for memes.

If life is starting to feel like a non-stop hustle of complicated plans and snooze-inducing spreadsheets and you forgot what the concept of a full night's sleep is, you're not alone. Self-care is important, but giving yourself some attention for once isn't all about lavender-scented bubble baths, pumpkin-spiced candles, and manifesting goals into the full moon. Sometimes, self care can just mean pouring yourself a glass of that probably-still-good wine in the back of your fridge and letting the internet scribes do the heavy-lifting for a moment.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get your through the chaos of your personal daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.