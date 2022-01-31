19 funny tweets from married couples whose love language is roasting.

Marriage can be a romantic, hilarious, and awkward journey in screaming the location of your partner's socks from a different room...

Nobody tells you before you plan an extravagant wedding complete with an expensive floral arch and all your friends in matching formal attire that marriage is 90% about deciding when, where, and what to eat. Sure, you fell in love with a smart, good-looking, talented and interesting person, but do they crumble under the pressure of choosing what to order after you already picked the restaurant? Do they know how to keep track of their belongings? Do they enjoy watching a movie without two hours of scrolling through various streaming services to make one single decision on a movie?

So, if you could certainly use a laugh or some validation that you're not the only one who brutally roasts the love of your life on a daily basis, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people whose partners are on delightfully thin ice.

