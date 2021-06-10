19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

The internet can often be a winding tunnel of doom, but at least there are some meme scribes left who haven't yet lost their sense of humor...

Scrolling through another anixety-inducing news headline or mid-workday text from an ex can make anyone want to throw their phone into a river, live off the grid and never look back. If your life is starting to feel like a sleepy yet lightspeed vortex of chores, deadlines, and dishes, you deserve to indulge for a minute in the magic of a cleverly crafted tweet.

So, to distract you from the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find the wonderful wits of Twitter. Cheers!

1.

2.

3.