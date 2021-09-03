19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If every panic-inducing news headline about politics or the climate sends you into a spiral of existential dread and confusion about how we're all just casually still working our jobs and curating our five-year-plans, you're not alone.

According to Instagram, everyone is travel blogger bikini influencer enjoying free vacations for promoting "positive vibes," TikTok would have you think that everyone lives to prank their spouse, and Twitter is full of nihilists who are pumped to start a career-ruining fight. Navigating the unhinged vortex of the internet can be daunting, but luckily there are still some meme scribes who haven't lost their sense of humor to the faceless trolls of the abyss.

Pour yourself a glass of something that isn't your third cup of black iced coffee and give yourself a moment to appreciate some hilariously relatable, 280 character thoughts. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.