19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Sure, social media can be a haunted house of influencer jump-scares, multi-level marketing scams, your old ballet teacher's terrifying political rants on Facebook and shudder-inducing news headlines around every corner...

Luckily for us, though, there are still some people left in the vortex of doom-scrolling who haven't yet had their sense of humor destroyed by the faceless trolls in the comment section. If life is starting to feel like a catch-up game of meetings, appointments, never-ending laundry and playing an intricate game of Jenga with your calendar app and email inbox, you deserve to indulge momentarily in the magic of memes.

Pour yourself a glass of something that isn't cold brew so strong it could power a plane and let the scribes of relatable one-liners do the heavy lifting. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!