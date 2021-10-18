19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If every day feels like a marathon of meetings, unnecessary emails, canceled appointments, falling down a rabbit hole of social media and forgetting yet another birthday (Sorry, Aunt Marie), you deserve to momentarily indulge in the magic of memes.

If there never seems to be enough time in the day despite getting lost in a TikTok tunnel of time wasting bliss every night from midnight-2 AM, it's time to let the tweet scribes take over your brain for a bit. Sure, the internet is often a terrifyingly spooky vortex of heated discourse about absolute nonsense, another celebrity getting canceled for being an out-of-touch rich person, or your high school friend's mom's cringe-inducing political opinions, there are shockingly some funny people who haven't been burned yet.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Take a break from that Zoom meeting that's been rescheduled seven times and pour yourself a glass of something that isn't your fourth jet-fuel infused black iced coffee. Enjoy!