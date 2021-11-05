19 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Take a break from avoiding your overflowing email inbox and give yourself the gift of some relatable 280-character jokes...

If the internet is starting to feel like a winding tunnel of chaos with intermittent news headlines about the planet melting as you upload a photo of your dog in a vest, it's important to remember there are still some souls left who haven't lost their sense of humor. Sure, behind every hilarious viral tweet is 100 comments from bots and faceless trolls who tried their hardest to turn a joke about pasta into an offensive hot take, but that's why the "block" button exists.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter for you to enjoy while you sip something that isn't your 5th jet fuel-strength black iced coffee of the day.

1.