If your life has recently felt like a runaway train of coffee, doing dishes, wine, and bailing on plans, you deserve to distract yourself with the wonderful world of the internet...

The beauty of a cleverly crafted tweet is a rare gem when you're panic-scrolling through terrifying news headlines or ignoring the mountain of useless emails in your overflowing inbox. Sure, the internet is notoriously full of faceless trolls with scathing comments and horrifyingly divisive opinions, but the wits of Twitter occasionally pull through.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today, here are the funniest and most relatable tweets we could find about the chaos of being alive.

1.

2.

3.