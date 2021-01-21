19 funny tweets about Tom Hanks freezing while hosting 'Celebrating America' outside.

Inauguration Day marked a fresh new start for America and many people across the country spend the night celebrating, but not everything was warm and fuzzy...

Twitter users couldn't help but notice that Tom Hanks, who was hosting a major outdoor Inauguration primetime special event called, "Celebrating America," featuring performances by The Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and John Legend, was not at all properly dressed for the weather. Hanks, who worried all of us at the beginning of the pandemic for being the most objectively lovable actor in the history of cinema to test positive COVID, caused stressed again as he seemingly shivered through his inauguration night hosting duties without a coat in sight.

I know William Henry Harrison doesn't get many tributes, but I'd still feel better if Tom Hanks would put on an overcoat https://t.co/nJYytTgVUu — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 21, 2021

None of these fabulous coats of the day could've been lent to Tom?