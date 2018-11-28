19 liars share the biggest lies they ever got away with. People are suckers.

If we've learned anything in 2018, it's that lies run the world, alt-facts are taken seriously, nothing is real and "truth" is a social construct.

Of course, lies can be incredibly destructive and spreading false information is never an admirable activity. However, it's hard to knock the joy of a well-executed prank. The art of the "white lie," or a harmless myth to get you or someone else out of something, is a true feat.

A Reddit user recently asked, "Liars of Reddit, what was the biggest lie you got away with?" and the internet truly delivered. From silly lies to years-long fabrications, we all have at least one myth out there that's most certainly our fault.

1. "junkeee999" is a language genius...