19 liars share the biggest lies they ever got away with. People are suckers.

If we've learned anything in 2018, it's that lies run the world, alt-facts are taken seriously, nothing is real and "truth" is a social construct.
Of course, lies can be incredibly destructive and spreading false information is never an admirable activity. However, it's hard to knock the joy of a well-executed prank. The art of the "white lie," or a harmless myth to get you or someone else out of something, is a true feat.
A Reddit user recently asked, "Liars of Reddit, what was the biggest lie you got away with?" and the internet truly delivered. From silly lies to years-long fabrications, we all have at least one myth out there that's most certainly our fault.
1. "junkeee999" is a language genius...
My wife and I were in Mexico, stopped at a convenience store to get some snacks and stuff. The clerk told her how much it was, in Spanish. My wife looked confused for a moment, so I repeated the total for her in English.
I could tell it made an impression on her. For a long time after, when talking about foreign language she would tell people how quickly I pick up on it when travelling. I know this was when she first formed that opinion.
I've never told her, I read the number on the cash register.
2. "YungEngineer95" has won internships.
I was 20 when I got my first internship. I was eating lunch when everyone in the office started talking about their pets. Someone asked me if I had a pet and I reflexively answered yes. No idea why my brain panicked and did that, but it’s weird to say “yeah I have a dog. I mean...no I don’t.”
So I just went with it. Turns out, there are a lot of pictures of cute puppies on the internet and it makes a great excuse to leave early when Chester has an appointment with the vet.
3. "LimeLizardz" isn't too goody-two-shoes after all...
One of my teachers in 8th grade gave me a 0 for a project I didn’t turn in. I told her I did it and handed it in. She said that she felt bad that she lost my work and that I wasn’t getting credit for all of the effort I put into the assignment, so she gave me 100 for a project I never did. I’m a goody two shoes, so the fact that I did that AND got away with it still blows my mind to this day.
4. Maybe "2timechampion" should get into acting...
I was interviewing for a bunch of exclusive private high schools. During one of my interviews, the lady asked what worldly current events I cared about. I fucking froze and couldn't think of any news story at all lol. I paused and just said "the war," and BURST out crying uncontrollably because I had nothing else to say on the matter except "it sucks." So I am crying and the lady goes "oh no! sweetheart, do you know someone overseas?" And I just nodded and she apologized profusely.
When it came time for my parents to join us in the interview, she told my parents she was sorry about our family member fighting in Iraq. They just looked at her and nodded, didn't say anything, had no idea what she was talking about.
Anyways, this woman fell in love with me and said I was such a uniquely compassionate 13 year old. She ended up calling our house the night we were supposed to tell them if I would attend or not. I felt bad but I ended up somewhere else.
5. There's a lot going on here, "MotorCityMe."
I am a lawyer. I was working for a consulting firm and had an overly flatulent coworker. The issue was that he was , admittedly, lactose intolerant. He would, however, get a McDonalds shake or carton of milk every morning before work. He would giggle like a little girl and crop dust everyone. Sometimes just walk up, bend over and tear ass right next to a seated coworker.
Being fed up with him literally farting in my face, I told him that if he continued that I would perform a citizens arrest and charge him with felony assault. He said that wasn’t possible so I told him that it was. That his “farticles” were making an unwanted touching of my body, that touch was intentional by him and the distress it was causing was enough to raise it to the level of a felony. Still doubting it I told him that for a citizens arrest all I need is to be a witness to the felonious action and swear out a statement when I take him to the police station. I warn him that I will do it if he farts on near or around anyone in the office anymore.
It lasted about a year before someone finally broke it to him that I was lying. He came back and called me out and started his farting antics again. This time I told him fine, your dumb ass figured out my lie. But believe this, if you fart on me again, I won’t have you arrested, but I will punch you in the face. And then promptly went to HR and told them everything including my threat to hit him. He transferred to a new office a few weeks later.
6. Props to this grandmother, "smashthemacsh."
My granny pretended she was a decade younger than she was for yeeaaarrs. She started pretending she was in her 30s when she met my Grandpa, because she was embarrassed to have never been married before (and one previous suitor had dumped her for that). Fast forward 30 years, and she had to come clean that she was actually 65, not 55, when it was time to claim the pension. Not only that, but she was actually 6 months OLDER than my grandpa.
Miss you granny, you BAMF
7. That's how you work the system, "13a841."
I got pulled over for speeding, 70 on a 45. I spilled my water bottle on my pants, before the cop walked up to my car. I told him I was trying to get to the bathroom, and he told me to go.
8. Wait, "Nightthunder," trolls aren't real?
Once I was watching the movie "Troll hunter" (a good movie imo) when my roommate walked in and asked what I was watching. She was really loud and generally not very conscious of her noise level so I just wanted to get rid of her.
I said, "A mockumentary about Trolls in Norway."
She must have missed "mock" because she came back with, "Wait. Trolls exist??!"
To this day I have no idea why, but I immediately doubled down and started using the plot and details of the movie to convince her that yes, Trolls exist, but their presence has been masked in a massive conspiracy by the Norwegian government. I wanted to see how wild the details could get, but she believed every word down to rapid calcification in sunlight to their ability to sense Christian blood. It was wild.
To this day I wonder if she was ever corrected.
9. This is next-level, "lesserantilles."
I needed some more gym credits to graduate high school. Sorry, I was busy taking a language and music class for 4 years and I was on a school sports team, but it wasnt good enough. Luckily we had an option to take online classes offered through a Mormon university. So I took jogging online. Which meant I swore on a code of honor to actually do the jogging. Which mean I sent the Mormons a spreadsheet of miles I didn't jog so I could graduate high school.
10. Everyone loves a solid prank, "Random_Redditor123."
Not exactly a lie but convinced a friend once that men only have one "BALL" and he had some sort of disease. He went to see a doctor next day.
11. Damn this is dark, "neitherhernorthere"
I did not get along with my first grade teacher, Ms. Bell. Letting off some steam, I scrawled "I hate Bell" on the bottom of my work, fully intending to erase it before I turned it in. I forgot. She called my mom to come in for an after school talk.
I didn't want to explain myself, and I didn't want to admit the obvious-- of course it was about her. Instead, I claimed that I had an imaginary friend named Belle, and we were in a fight. It was weak. It was ridiculous. Six year old me was perfectly aware. But I stuck to my guns til they decided the discussion was going nowhere, and I wasn't disciplined.
For the next couple of weeks, I would sporadically reference "Belle" until I rid my self of her for good by killing her off with diabetes.
12. We should all start flying with "prlswabbie."
I was checking in for my flight back to the states from Seoul. I asked the young kid at the ticket counter to confirm that my company had confirmed my booking properly in business class (the lie). He types out a few keystrokes and says he doesn’t see it there. I ask if he could please check once more as my company is pretty on point with our travel accommodations. He confirms he does not see the change, apologizes to me, and then manually moves me to business class apologizing the whole time.
I felt bad for him because he kept apologizing like it was his fault so I thanked him profusely and told him he was the most helpful person I’ve felt with in Seoul.
13. This is impressive, "Lesty7."
Not me but my best friend at the time could do an impressively good Irish accent. He went through a whole semester of community college convincing everyone there that he was from Ireland. Never told them the truth, either.
14. Of course, the classic, "kinesthetic learner" trick, "chassis700."
My friend and I were taking a Spanish class together (college). We had to purchase an online code to do homework. We were too broke and lazy to do so, so the second to last week before finals we told the professor we had attempted to do the homework, but felt we were kinesthetic learners and weren’t getting anything from it. We asked to do a project on a Spanish speaking country instead. Not only did this guy love it, he saved our trifold poster we had made the night before and gave us extra credit.
15. Daycare isn't the toughest audience, "adamhippo01."
When I was younger, I convinced everyone in daycare that I had a pet Pterodactyl living in my backyard.
16. "THG497" should get us all jobs...
So there's an upscale restaurant in my town, and it's hard to get a job there. Very expensive and tips were huge there. They were either never hiring, or when they did they had a huge stack of applications.
I applied once and asked to speak to the manager and they said they weren't allowed to get the manager and they would call me if they were interested. They never called me.
A while later I was at an event they catered, and I found out the manager's name was "Chantal."
About a year later I decided to apply again. I went in with my application and told them "Hi! Chantal told me to come in for an interview at 2:30." They went and got her, and when she came out I told her she had made an appointment with me. She goes, "Oh, wow! I completely forgot! Come with me!"
She interviews me, calls me a couple days later and offers me the job. I've been there for a year and a half, they all know now that I did they and they think it's funny.
17. Ok this is mean, "runs_in_the_jeans."
I convinced a roommate that masturbating with Icy Hot felt good.
18. Someone's lying about being Pam Beasley from "The Office," "Unexpected0ffice."
My biggest lie was that our company switched over to be owned by Sabre, and I was a salesman, and I sucked. So I lied about my job and told them I was the office administrator with around 41K pay. I got away with it.
19. Those crazy Canadians and their free gardeners, "26adrian26."
Was talking to an American co-worker about taxes and health care, and decided to poke some fun and told him that our taxes also pay for gardeners.
He didn't believe me at first, and I told him that gardening your lawn is against the law and has to be done by a government assigned gardener. He googled and found some random article about some couple being fined and removing their garden for breaking some rules. He instantly believed everything I said.
He believed Canadians had universal health care/garden care for about two weeks until he asked another Canadian co workers about his gardener. I lost it.
Good luck with your lies, everyone!